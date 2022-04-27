EDWARDSVILLE/EAST ST. LOUIS - First came the lesson, then the application and the result was freshly brushed and polished teeth. Bright Smiles Mobile Dental, of Swansea, concluded its services to more than 60 Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Charter High School (CHS) students on Friday, April 22.

“We have to report to the state regarding students’ physical, vision and dental exams,” said CHS nurse Marquita Holton, LPN, who contacted and coordinated the dental visits. “We had numerous students who needed their teeth cleaned, due in large part to COVID-related challenges. When some students were entering the ninth grade, many dentist offices weren’t seeing patients.”

“I was more than happy to come,” said Dr. Rosalyn Smith, who started her mobile dental business in 1996. “I wanted to assist students in underserved areas. Currently, I service students in East St. Louis and the Cahokia area.”

Before students received treatment from Smith, they were given hygiene instruction from Smith’s dental assistant, Diana Lindsey.

“You want to brush your teeth in circles – in the front, on the sides and on the inside,” said Lindsey. “Also, you want to brush your tongue, because there are germs on the tongue. Be sure to brush your teeth for at least 2-3 minutes.”

“What we provide is strictly preventative dental care,” said Smith. “We clean the teeth, do fluoride treatments, provide sealants on the back molars if necessary and conduct exams. If any cavities are found, the student gets a notice sent home with a referral.” Smith has provided the same care for the SIUE Head Start/Early Head Start program for more than 20 years.

“This is a good idea,” said CHS freshman Orlando Evans. “It’s easy and convenient.”

“I take care of my teeth, and I have a dentist,” said CHS freshman Jaiden Wells, “But it’s good to have a mobile clinic available for students.”

“This resource has been amazing,” said CHS Director Gina Jeffries, EdD. “It responded to the needs of our families during the pandemic and the lack of availability to receive care in areas outside of regular, routine needs. Our families have been grateful that they can get this done as a wraparound service at school.”

“We’re hearing such things from our parents as: ‘This is unbelievable. I don’t have to leave work and take them to an appointment?’” added Jeffries. “Our scholars were able to get their teeth cleaned and get back to class and learning.”

The SIUE Charter High School is a school-of-choice for families in the East St. Louis School District 189. The mission of the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Charter High School is to prepare students who are career- and college-ready upon graduation. To achieve this mission, the school and its staff will positively impact the educational and economic lives of East St. Louis, Illinois youth through individualized instruction in core academic subjects, exploration of career interests and aptitudes, assistance in realizing students' talents, high academic goals, and expectations that graduates will become competitive employees for the 21st century.

