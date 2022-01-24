EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Rotary Club honored Edwardsville High School student Mitchell White with the Student of the Month Award for the month of January. Mitchell was nominated by science teachers Marvin Allen and Julia Doll.

Mitchell is a member of the National Honor Society, National English Honors Society, and the Spanish Honor Society. He is also an Illinois State Scholar and has placed first at the Science Olympiad Regionals and third at the Science Olympiad State Competition. He serves as co-captain of the Science Olympiad.

After school hours, he participates in the Poetry Club and War Games Club. In his spare time, Mitchell likes to cook, read (poetry), and play strategy games. He specifically enjoys Dungeons and Dragons and Magic the Gathering.

After high school, Mitchell hopes to attend the University of Illinois at Champaign Urbana and plans to major in and get a degree in Psychology. His goal is to pursue a career in forensic psychology.

The Edwardsville Rotary Club recognizes a student each month during the school year. Every May, the Edwardsville High School staff choose one of the monthly winners to receive the $1,500 Edwardsville EHS Rotary Scholarship. The awards have been given since 1996 and the Edwardsville Rotary Club has given out nearly $32,000 in scholarships to local high school students.

