The story for Mitch Harris took yet another twist this morning as the pitcher posted the following on Instagram…

“Today was my last day as a St. Louis Cardinal,” he began. “I couldn’t be more proud of the time I spent with this organization. They believed in me when others didn’t. They provided me with the opportunity to fulfill my dream and to that I say thank you! Today marks the end of my time with the Cardinals but the beginning to another journey.

“I don’t know what God’s plan is but I know I’m excited for it. Thank you Cardinal Nation for your unending support! Thank you to the coaches for pushing me to become the pitcher they knew I could be. Thank you most of all to my teammates. I’ll cherish all our time together and most importantly our friendships. It was an honor to wear the ‘birds on the bat’…Thank you!”

While the message could sound like he was saying goodbye to baseball, Harris clarified via text that his arm is “feeling much better” and he is “anxious to show what I’ve got” to other teams.

In 2015, Harris became the first U.S. Naval Academy graduate to pitch in the Major Leagues as he appeared in 26 games for the Cardinals. Pitching in relief, he put together a 2-1 record with a 3.67 ERA and 15 strikeouts.

But elbow issues kept him out of action last season and he underwent surgery in June.

This season, the 31-year old had appeared in two games for Memphis (AAA) before going on the disabled list. Harris allowed 3 hits and two runs in his first inning but put up all zeroes in his second one-inning stint.

