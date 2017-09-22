ALTON - The results are in, and Mister Donut has the most s pirit in Alton.

At the culmination of Alton's spirit week leading to Friday night's homecoming game, Alton High Drama Instructor and Student Council Faculty Representative Kristi Doering delivered congratulations balloons to the business, located at 2720 Grovelin Street in Alton. Owner Caesar Blanco said he credits his business's distinction as having the most Redbird spirit to his daughter Sophie Blanco and her friends Mya Dunham and Kayla Brown, who spent as long as seven hours decorating the business last Sunday. Caesar Blanco said Aimee Blanco gathered all the supplies for the abundant interior decorations.

"All my kids went to Alton , and we have plenty of spirit," Caesar Blanco said. "This was mostly my daughter, Sophie and her friends, Mya and Kayla."

Mister Donut ranked at the top of the contest, which pit 32 local businesses against each other in a friendly competition of school spirit. Caesar Blanco said the interior of Mister Donut was entirely "decked out" since last Sunday, and several donuts even featured school colors during the contest.

While Mister Donut is the overall contest winner, with a prize of a position in the Alton Homecoming Parade taking place tonight, Nicky G's Italian restaurant was given the prize of "best exterior decorations."

Spirit Week in Alton was created to celebrate the collective spirit of the Alton School District this year, and championed by Doering. East Elementary School teacher Jennifer Herring said it was also a way to celebrate all schools within the district having the same mascot - the iconic Alton Redbird.

Schools in the district also competed against each other in the name of most school spirit. This year's homecoming theme is based on the timeless tale of the Wizard of Oz, and most schools in the district participated in a decoration contest.

The winner of that contest is scheduled to be announced today as well.

