JERSEYVILLE - Jersey County State's Attorney Ben Goetten has announced counts of Aggravated Battery, Unlawful Use Of Weapons, and Resisting A Peace Officer, against Cheryl C. Fawe, of Saint Clair, MO., for an incident on July 26, 2020, in Jersey County.

Count 1 read: "Cheryl C. Fawe committed the offense of Aggravated Battery in that said defendant knowing Correctional Officer Brad Spurling of the Jersey County Sheriff's Office to be a peace officer performing his official duties, committed a battery. It said the defendant bit Officer Spurling on his arm when he attempted to place a handcuff on her left hand."

Count 2 read: "Cheryl C. Fawe committed the offense of Aggravated Battery, in that defendant knowing Correctional Officer Kristen Vandygriff to be a peace officer performing her official duties, committed a battery in that said defendant kicked Officer Vandygriff upon her chest and torso."

Count 3: Cheryl C. Fawe knowing Officer Nicholas Woelfel of the Jerseyville Police Department to be a peace officer performing his official duties, committed a battery, in that said defendant struck Officer Woelfel in his chest and rubbed her blood on the officer from a skin tear on her wrist, stating, "I hope you get some diseases."

Count 4: Cheryl C. Fawe committed the offense of Unlawful Use Of Weapons, in that said defendant knowingly carried in a motor vehicle, a Taurus 9 mm pistol, at the time she was on her land, or in her own abode, in a legal dwelling or fided place of business, or on the land of a legal dwelling of another person as an invitee with that person's permission.

Count 5: Cheryl C. Fawe committed the offense of Resisting A Peace Officer, in that said defendant knowingly resisted the performance of Deputy Justin Decker to be a peace officer in the execution of his official duties, in that said defendant pulled away from Deputy Decker and struggled, resisting being placed in handcuffs.

Fawe had a bail of $25,000 set in the case.

