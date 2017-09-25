SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri State University conferred 543 degrees to students at its 2017 summer commencement Aug. 4 at JQH Arena.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

A total of 289 bachelor’s degrees, 236 master’s degrees, 15 doctorate degrees and three specialist degrees were conferred.

Local students included in the ceremony were:

  • LaWanda Rose Darden: BS, Collinsville
  • Tanner Paul Engelke: BS, Worden
  • Carlee Noel Graham: BA, Carlinville
  • Alaina Jill Kosydor: BS, Magna Cum Laude, Highland
  • Dorothy A. McDaniel: BS, Magna Cum Laude, Godfrey

The complete graduation list is available online.

More like this:

Jerseyville Student Ruyle Completes Degree At Wichita State University
Jul 13, 2025
Hot and Humid with a Chance of Thunderstorms On Tuesday, July 22, 2025; Heat Advisory in Effect
6 days ago
Weather Today: Hot with Thunderstorms and Extreme Heat Warning
3 days ago
Heat Advisory Active Until 7 PM Thursday with 95 Degree High
5 days ago
Heat Advisory in Effect Today with Dangerous Heat Tomorrow
4 days ago

 