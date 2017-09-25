Missouri State University releases summer 2017 graduation list Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri State University conferred 543 degrees to students at its 2017 summer commencement Aug. 4 at JQH Arena. Article continues after sponsor message A total of 289 bachelor’s degrees, 236 master’s degrees, 15 doctorate degrees and three specialist degrees were conferred. Local students included in the ceremony were: LaWanda Rose Darden: BS, Collinsville

Tanner Paul Engelke: BS, Worden

Carlee Noel Graham: BA, Carlinville

Alaina Jill Kosydor: BS, Magna Cum Laude, Highland

Dorothy A. McDaniel: BS, Magna Cum Laude, Godfrey The complete graduation list is available online.