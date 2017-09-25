Missouri State University releases summer 2017 graduation list
September 25, 2017 1:16 PM
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri State University conferred 543 degrees to students at its 2017 summer commencement Aug. 4 at JQH Arena.
A total of 289 bachelor’s degrees, 236 master’s degrees, 15 doctorate degrees and three specialist degrees were conferred.
Local students included in the ceremony were:
- LaWanda Rose Darden: BS, Collinsville
- Tanner Paul Engelke: BS, Worden
- Carlee Noel Graham: BA, Carlinville
- Alaina Jill Kosydor: BS, Magna Cum Laude, Highland
- Dorothy A. McDaniel: BS, Magna Cum Laude, Godfrey
The complete graduation list is available online.
