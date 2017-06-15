Missouri State University releases Spring 2017 Dean's List
SPRINGFIELD, MO - Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean's list.
For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the spring semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale).
Local students on the list are:
Alton, IL
Emilie Harrison
Ian Jones
Peyton Orban
Bethalto, IL
Brett Dietrich
Kalyn Haar
Edwardsville, IL
Danielle Bohannon
Bethany Frick
Marshall Gevers
Monica Gevers
Blake Graham
Matthew Haas
Brandon Hinds
Paige Pashea
Riley Snook
Chase Worthey
Glen Carbon, IL
Alexander Byrd
Dianna Craig
Elizabeth Dietrich
Chaney Jewell
Godfrey, IL
Grace Hopkins
Camden Maggos
Dorothy McDaniel
Mary McDaniel
Isabelle Strack
Stacey Worley
Granite City, IL
Samantha Penrod
Wood River, IL
Mazey Aud
The complete dean's list is available online here.
About Missouri State University
Missouri State University is a public, comprehensive university system with a mission in public affairs, whose purpose is to develop educated persons while guided by three overarching and enduring commitments to student learning, inclusive excellence and institutional impact. The university's identity is distinguished by its statewide mission in public affairs, which entails a campus-wide commitment to foster competence and responsibility in ethical leadership, cultural competence and community engagement.
