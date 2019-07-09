Dean’s list

SPRINGFIELD – Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean’s list.

For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the spring semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale).

Students from area that made the list:

- Emilie Harrison of Alton (62002)

- Joe Segneri of Alton (62002)

- Caroline Warren of Alton (62002)

- Anthony Bocanegra of Belleville (62223)

- Kaylie Comley of Belleville (62223)

- Emily Dahm of Belleville (62220)

- Chloe Dosier of Belleville (62223)

- Cassidy Farrar of Belleville (62223)

- Claire Fraser of Belleville (62221)

- Nikki Gaskill of Belleville (62220)

- Sydney Hand of Belleville (62223)

- Abigail Hobbs of Belleville (62220)

- Olivia Horton of Belleville (62226)

- Molly Korte of Belleville (62221)

- Jake McCloskey of Belleville (62223)

- Rachel Mertens of Belleville (62223)

- Mary Murphy of Belleville (62220)

- Cory Padgett of Belleville (62226)

- Austin Quandt of Belleville (62220)

- Nate Robben of Belleville (62226)

- Sidnie Spargur of Belleville (62220)

- Linsey Stanley of Belleville (62223)

- Maggie Tiernan of Belleville (62223)

- Alexis Vonbokel of Belleville (62220)

- Jaden Webb of Belleville (62226)

- Abigail Fahnestock of Brighton (62012)

- Michaela Halwachs of Collinsville (62234)

- Ezri Beckmann of Edwardsville (62025)

- Danielle Bohannon of Edwardsville (62025)

- Monica Gevers of Edwardsville (62025)

- David Grant of Edwardsville (62025)

- Matthew Haas of Edwardsville (62025)

- Brandon Hinds of Edwardsville (62025)

- Maxwell Kieffer of Edwardsville (62025)

- Amanda Mutz of Edwardsville (62025)

- Maddison O'Leary of Edwardsville (62025)

- Julia Paul of Edwardsville (62025)

- Mikaela Suess of Edwardsville (62025)

- Natalee Wooff of Edwardsville (62025)

- Matthew Huebner of Fairview Heights (62208)

- Leah Lasbury of Fairview Heights (62208)

- Ryan McCarthy of Fairview Heights (62208)

- Rose Pavlovec of Fairview Heights (62208)

- Sarah Jobe of Glen Carbon (62034)

- Colin Loyet of Glen Carbon (62034)

- Ryan Luer of Glen Carbon (62034)

- Joel Mueller of Glen Carbon (62034)

- Austin Toby of Glen Carbon (62034)

- Jennifer Copeland of Godfrey (62035)

- Madeline Croxford of Godfrey (62035)

- Noah Fahnestock of Godfrey (62035)

- Madeline Joehl of Godfrey (62035)

- Alyssa Plummer of Godfrey (62035)

- John Rubin of Godfrey (62035)

- Megan Schultz of Godfrey (62035)

- Thomas Scyoc of Godfrey (62035)

- Emily Selby of Godfrey (62035)

- Gage Steiner of Godfrey (62035)

- Brianna Becherer of Highland (62249)

- Zackery Korte of Highland (62249)

- Abby Melosi of Highland (62249)

- Morgan Mesle of Highland (62249)

- Luke Thies of Highland (62249)

- Lydia Crader of Jerseyville (62052)

- Morgane Ash of Maryville (62062)

- Abbey Burns of Maryville (62062)

- Emily Falbe of Maryville (62062)

- Catherine Goetter of Maryville (62062)

- Ryan Goetter of Maryville (62062)

- Darren Kirsch of Maryville (62062)

- Camryn Lee of Maryville (62062)

- Jensen Slusher of Maryville (62062)

- Katelyn Ward of Maryville (62062)

- Anna Scott of Moro (62067)

- Taylor Flesher of Troy (62294)

- Emily Gray of Troy (62294)

- Joseph Gruber of Troy (62294)

- Molly Limmer of Troy (62294)

- Rebecca Neumann of Troy (62294)

- Emma Reese of Troy (62294)

- Kara Todt of Troy (62294)

Graduation list

Missouri State University conferred 2,941 degrees to students at its spring 2019 commencement May 17 at JQH Arena.

Article continues after sponsor message

Students earned a total of 2,285 bachelor’s degrees, 551 master’s degrees, 96 doctorate degrees and nine specialist degrees.

Beyond the standard expectations, the university recognized 116 students for their work with a more rigorous curriculum in Missouri State’s Honors College.

A number of students also received scholastic honors:

164 students graduated summa cum laude (with grade point averages of 3.9-4.0 on a 4.0 scale)

208 students graduated magna cum laude (with GPAs of 3.75-3.89)

382 students graduated cum laude (with GPAs of 3.5-3.74).

Students from your area made the list:

- Emilie Ruth Harrison of Alton (62002): Bachelor of Science, Marketing, Cum Laude

- Peyton LeeAnn Orban of Alton (62002): Bachelor of Science, Public Relations, Cum Laude

- Nicholas Charles DeLong of Belleville (62223): Bachelor of Science, Radiography

- Anne Marie Fraser of Belleville (62221): Bachelor of Science in Nursing

- Erik A. Furmanek of Belleville (62226): Master of Business Administration

- Madeline Massey Graham of Belleville (62220): Bachelor of Science, Political Science

- Olivia Nichole Horton of Belleville (62226): Bachelor of Science, Biology, Summa Cum Laude

- Joseph Roger Masterson of Belleville (62221): Bachelor of Science, Finance

- Mary Catherine Murphy of Belleville (62220): Bachelor of Science, Management

- Marshall Alan Gevers of Edwardsville (62025): Bachelor of Science, Exercise and Movement Science, Magna Cum Laude

- Maddison Alise O'Leary of Edwardsville (62025): Bachelor of Science, Communication Sciences and Disorders, Magna Cum Laude

- Meghan M. McCarthy of Fairview Heights (62208): Bachelor of Science, Psychology

- Alexander James Byrd of Glen Carbon (62034): Bachelor of Science, Computer Science, Magna Cum Laude

- Zayne G. Berry of Godfrey (62035): Bachelor of Science, Biology

- Madeleine Clair Heberling of Godfrey (62035): Bachelor of Science in Education, English

- Patrick Klockenkemper of Godfrey (62035): Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business

- Samantha Ann Penrod of Granite City (62040): Bachelor of Science in Nursing

- Vanessa Jayden Shelton of Highland (62249): Bachelor of Science, Finance

- Ryan William Goetter of Maryville (62062): Bachelor of Music Education

- Katelyn Renae Ward of Maryville (62062): Bachelor of Music Education, Cum Laude

- Collin M. Carmean of Moro (62067): Bachelor of Science, Socio-Political Communication

- Joseph S. Gruber of Troy (62294): Bachelor of Science, Finance , in the Honors College Cum Laude

- Molly Elizabeth Limmer of Troy (62294): Bachelor of Science in Education, Special Education/Cross Categorical, Summa Cum Laude in the Honors College

- Samantha Paige Stadts of Troy (62294): Bachelor of Science, Cell and Molecular Biology, Cum Laude

About Missouri State University

Missouri State University is a public, comprehensive university system with a mission in public affairs, whose purpose is to develop educated persons while guided by three overarching and enduring commitments to student learning, inclusive excellence and institutional impact. The university’s identity is distinguished by its statewide mission in public affairs, which entails a campus-wide commitment to foster competence and responsibility in ethical leadership, cultural competence and community engagement.

New media resources

For more information about MSU, visit www.missouristate.edu. You can also be our fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, add us to your circle on Google+ and see what’s happening on YouTube. Receive notification of Missouri State news releases as soon as they are posted by subscribing to our RSS feed.

More like this: