MERAMEC RIVER - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released the official report about the death of a 25-year-old Collinsville man in the Meramec River on July 4.

The report says the man - Uriel P. Ramirez - "jumped off a bluff and could not self-rescue or be rescued by bystanders."

Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene. Missouri Baptist Sullivan EMS responded to the drowning and Ranger A. Carlson, Ranger E. Ferrel, Trooper Giesler, Cpl. D. Duffie, Cpl. B. Groves and the Sullivan Fire Department all responded the report said.

Cpl. A. Michels directed the investigation into the drowning for Missouri State Highway Patrol. No other information was available at this time.

