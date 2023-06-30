Missouri State Highway Patrol Locates Young Girl, Amber Alert Cancelled Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. HAYTI HEIGHTS, MO. - A Missouri State Highway Patrol Amber Alert was canceled this morning after a child last seen in Illinois had been found in Troop E Area - Hayti Heights, Mo. The child was found safe and sound, Missouri State Police reported. The Amber Alert was canceled at 7:25 a.m. The child - Violet - a 9-year-old, was last seen after allegedly being taken by her non-custodial father. The vehicle sought was a black Dodge Charger. Article continues after sponsor message The Amber Alert notified individuals throughout the region but thankfully ended with the child safe and the suspect in custody. More like this: HAYTI HEIGHTS, MO. - A Missouri State Highway Patrol Amber Alert was canceled this morning after a child last seen in Illinois had been found in Troop E Area - Hayti Heights, Mo. The child was found safe and sound, Missouri State Police reported. The Amber Alert was canceled at 7:25 a.m. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending