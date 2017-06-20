ROLLA, MO - Nearly 600 candidates received degrees during Commencement ceremonies held Saturday, May 13, at Missouri University of Science and Technology. The university awards bachelor of science, bachelor of arts, master of science and doctor of philosophy (Ph.D.) degrees.

Missouri S&T has traditionally recognized graduates earning a bachelor's degree with honors by placing the designation "summa cum laude," "magna cum laude" or "cum laude" on their diplomas. The highest honor, summa cum laude, is awarded to students who have earned a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.8 or above on a 4.0 scale for all courses counting toward the degree. Magna cum laude is the designation for a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79, and cum laude indicates a GPA of 3.2-3.49.

Founded in 1870 as the University of Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy, Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) is a research university of more than 8,800 students and part of the four-campus University of Missouri System. Located in Rolla, Missouri, Missouri S&T offers 98 degree programs in 39 areas of study and awards bachelor's, master's and Ph.D. degrees in engineering, the sciences, business and information technology, the humanities, and the liberal arts. For more information about Missouri S&T, visit www.mst.edu.

Alton

Keenan L. McKamey, Master Business Administration, Business Administration

Edwardsville

Douglas Bryan Babb, Bachelor of Science, Economics; Information Science and Technology

Glen Carbon

Gary W. Gill, Master of Science, Engineering Management

Michael McCrae St. Clair, Bachelor of Science, Aerospace Engineering, Cum Laude

