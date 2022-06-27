Missouri S&T Announces Local Students Who Made Honor List
ROLLA, MO. - Missouri University of Science and Technology announces the names of students who made the honor list for the Spring 2022 semester.
To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.
Below are the students who made the honor list from around the area:
Alton, Illinois
- Reiley Clark, engineering, sophomore
- Claire Pohlman, environmental engineering, senior
- Phuong Tran, biological sciences, junior
Bethalto, Illinois
- Alexander Kallal, computer engineering, senior
- Maxwell McCune, computer engineering, senior
Edwardsville, Illinois
- Matthew Barton, computer engineering, senior
- Andreas Ellinas, technological communication, senior
- Jessica Glenn, mining engineering, junior
- Luke Goeckner, computer science, senior
- Katelynne Roberts, engineering, sophomore
- Reece Watson, computer science, senior
- Andre Wilke, mechanical engineering, junior
Glen Carbon, Illinois
- Anna Burke, civil engineering, senior
- Grant Gill, aerospace engineering, senior
- Tyler Klaustermeier, engineering, a first-year student
- McLain Oertle, aerospace engineering, sophomore
- Megan Silvey, civil engineering, senior
- Elizabeth Viox, architectural engineering, junior
Godfrey, Illinois
- Noah Clancy, mechanical engineering, senior
- Simon Nguyen, chemical engineering, senior
- William Schuenke, computer engineering, senior
Granite City, Illinois
- Noah Brinker, engineering, a first-year student
- Noah Cain, aerospace engineering, junior
Hamel, Illinois
- Abigail Hall, engineering, a first-year student
- Riley Salmi, biological sciences, junior
Jerseyville, Illinois
- Abigail Womack, engineering, a first-year student
Wood River, Illinois
- Logan Wonders, engineering, a first-year student
