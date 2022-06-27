Missouri S&T Announces Local Students Who Made Honor List

ROLLA, MO. - Missouri University of Science and Technology announces the names of students who made the honor list for the Spring 2022 semester.

To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.

Below are the students who made the honor list from around the area:

Alton, Illinois

Reiley Clark, engineering, sophomore

Claire Pohlman, environmental engineering, senior

Phuong Tran, biological sciences, junior

Bethalto, Illinois

Alexander Kallal, computer engineering, senior

Maxwell McCune, computer engineering, senior

Edwardsville, Illinois

Matthew Barton, computer engineering, senior

Andreas Ellinas, technological communication, senior

Jessica Glenn, mining engineering, junior

Luke Goeckner, computer science, senior

Katelynne Roberts, engineering, sophomore

Reece Watson, computer science, senior

Andre Wilke, mechanical engineering, junior

Glen Carbon, Illinois

Anna Burke, civil engineering, senior

Grant Gill, aerospace engineering, senior

Tyler Klaustermeier, engineering, a first-year student

McLain Oertle, aerospace engineering, sophomore

Megan Silvey, civil engineering, senior

Elizabeth Viox, architectural engineering, junior

Godfrey, Illinois

Noah Clancy, mechanical engineering, senior

Simon Nguyen, chemical engineering, senior

William Schuenke, computer engineering, senior

Granite City, Illinois

Noah Brinker, engineering, a first-year student

Noah Cain, aerospace engineering, junior

Hamel, Illinois

Abigail Hall, engineering, a first-year student

Riley Salmi, biological sciences, junior

Jerseyville, Illinois

Abigail Womack, engineering, a first-year student



Wood River, Illinois

Logan Wonders, engineering, a first-year student

