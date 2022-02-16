ROLLA, Mo. - Missouri University of Science and Technology announces the names of students who made the honor list for the Fall 2021 semester.

To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.

Alton, Illinois



62002, Reiley Clark, engineering, sophomore

62002, Claire Pohlman, environmental engineering, senior



Bethalto, Illinois

62010, Hannah Butkovich, engineering, sophomore

62010, Kaitlyn Kappler, chemical engineering, senior



Edwardsville, Illinois

62025, Lauren Coulter, civil engineering, senior

62025, Andreas Ellinas, technical communication, junior

62025, Jessica Glenn, mining engineering, sophomore

62025, Luke Goeckner, computer science, senior

62025, Logan Mills, computer engineering, junior

62025, Katelynne Roberts, engineering, sophomore

62025, Andre Wilke, mechanical engineering, sophomore



Glen Carbon, Illinois

62034, Anna Burke, civil engineering, senior

62034, Collin Cox, chemical engineering, junior

62034, Grant Gill, aerospace engineering, senior

62034, Tyler Klaustermeier, engineering, freshman

62034, McLain Oertle, aerospace engineering, sophomore

62034, Megan Silvey, civil engineering, senior



Godfrey, Illinois

62035, Noah Clancy, mechanical engineering, junior

62035, Simon Nguyen, chemical engineering, senior

62035, William Schuenke, computer engineering, senior



Granite City, Illinois

62040, Noah Brinker, engineering, freshman

62040, Noah Cain, aerospace engineering, sophomore



Hamel, Illinois

62046, Abigail Hall, engineering, freshman

62046, Riley Salmi, biological sciences, sophomore



Wood River, Illinois

62095, Logan Wonders, engineering, freshman

About Missouri University of Science and Technology

Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) is a STEM-focused research university of over 7,200 students. Part of the four-campus University of Missouri System and located in Rolla, Missouri, Missouri S&T offers 101 degrees in 40 areas of study and is among the nation's top 10 universities for return on investment, according to Business Insider. S&T also is home to the Kummer Institute, made possible by a $300 million gift from Fred and June Kummer. For more information about Missouri S&T, visit www.mst.edu.

