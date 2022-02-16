Missouri S&T Announces Fall Honors List
ROLLA, Mo. - Missouri University of Science and Technology announces the names of students who made the honor list for the Fall 2021 semester.
To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Alton, Illinois
62002, Reiley Clark, engineering, sophomore
62002, Claire Pohlman, environmental engineering, senior
Bethalto, Illinois
62010, Hannah Butkovich, engineering, sophomore
62010, Kaitlyn Kappler, chemical engineering, senior
Edwardsville, Illinois
62025, Lauren Coulter, civil engineering, senior
62025, Andreas Ellinas, technical communication, junior
62025, Jessica Glenn, mining engineering, sophomore
62025, Luke Goeckner, computer science, senior
62025, Logan Mills, computer engineering, junior
62025, Katelynne Roberts, engineering, sophomore
62025, Andre Wilke, mechanical engineering, sophomore
Glen Carbon, Illinois
62034, Anna Burke, civil engineering, senior
62034, Collin Cox, chemical engineering, junior
62034, Grant Gill, aerospace engineering, senior
62034, Tyler Klaustermeier, engineering, freshman
62034, McLain Oertle, aerospace engineering, sophomore
62034, Megan Silvey, civil engineering, senior
Godfrey, Illinois
62035, Noah Clancy, mechanical engineering, junior
62035, Simon Nguyen, chemical engineering, senior
62035, William Schuenke, computer engineering, senior
Granite City, Illinois
62040, Noah Brinker, engineering, freshman
62040, Noah Cain, aerospace engineering, sophomore
Hamel, Illinois
62046, Abigail Hall, engineering, freshman
62046, Riley Salmi, biological sciences, sophomore
Wood River, Illinois
62095, Logan Wonders, engineering, freshman
About Missouri University of Science and Technology
Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) is a STEM-focused research university of over 7,200 students. Part of the four-campus University of Missouri System and located in Rolla, Missouri, Missouri S&T offers 101 degrees in 40 areas of study and is among the nation's top 10 universities for return on investment, according to Business Insider. S&T also is home to the Kummer Institute, made possible by a $300 million gift from Fred and June Kummer. For more information about Missouri S&T, visit www.mst.edu.
More like this: