Missouri Numismatic Society's 62nd Annual July Coin Show

ST. CHARLES, MO. - The Missouri Numismatic Society (MNS) presents its 62nd Annual July Coin Show at the St. Charles Convention Center in St. Charles, MO. MNS is Missouri's oldest educational numismatic organization having been founded in 1938.

125+ dealers will be attending. U. S. and Foreign coins and currency as well as ancient coins will be featured. MNS members will have exhibits on display. There will be free giveaways for Young Numismatists. MNS produces a yearly Journal of Numismatics which is made available to the public at no charge.

The show is free to the public and parking is free. The show is open to the public from noon to 6 pm on Thursday, July 21st, 10 am to 6 pm on Friday, July 22nd, and 10 am to 4 pm on Saturday, July 23rd.

https://www.missourinumismaticsociety.org/annual-coin-show

