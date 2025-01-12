ST. LOUIS - Law enforcement in Missouri has officially commenced for the Siddens-Bening Hands-Free Law, which prohibits drivers from holding their phones while operating a vehicle. Many from the Alton, Edwardsville and Belleville areas drive across the river to Missouri on a daily basis for work and entertainment.

The law, which went into effect in the summer of 2023, transitioned from an educational awareness phase to active enforcement on Jan. 1, 2024.

Article continues after sponsor message

Under the new regulation, officers are permitted to issue tickets to drivers who are found holding their phones. However, the law allows for the use of hands-free devices, such as Bluetooth or Apple Car Play.

The Siddens-Bening law operates under secondary enforcement, meaning that drivers can only be ticketed for phone use if they are pulled over for another violation, such as speeding or reckless driving.

Since the law's implementation, Missouri has reported a 5% reduction in deaths related to distracted driving, which is estimated to have saved five lives. The legislation is named in memory of Randall Siddens and Michael Bening, who lost their lives in crashes caused by distracted drivers. Their families have since advocated for improved driving safety and stricter enforcement, efforts that culminated in the law's passage by the General Assembly in 2023.

For more information on the Siddens-Bening Hands-Free Law, individuals can visit SaveMOLives.

More like this: