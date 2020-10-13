MARYLAND HEIGHTS - The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a report that an 11-year-old boy died around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning when he was walking across southbound Interstate 270 and was struck by a car.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said the boy was walking eastbound on the interstate when he stopped in the first lane of traffic. The Highway Patrol said a woman, 24, operating a Volkswagen Jetta tried to stop, but struck the boy. She went to the hospital with minor injuries. The Highway Patrol said it was not clear why the boy was walking across the interstate and that charges will likely not be filed against the driver.

Interstate 270 southbound lanes near Page Avenue were closed for multiple hours near Page Avenue.

