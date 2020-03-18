JEFFERSON CITY - The first coronavirus death has been reported in Missouri.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson made the announcement today. Parson said the individual resided in Boone County. The person was tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Parson said the family in Boone County contacted 911 of a medical emergency and first responders in protective equipment rapidly transported the person to the hospital where they later died.

Parson said the six emergency responders were isolated at the hospital and have been quarantined under medical supervision for now.