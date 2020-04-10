JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The school year has ended early in the state of Missouri, due to an announcement from Gov. Mike Parson.

Parson ordered all public and Charter schools to remain closed for the remainder of the school year in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus, which has swept through both Missouri and Illinois, along with the rest of the nation and world since late February and early March.

Shortly after Parson's announcement, the Missouri State High School Activities Association canceled the spring sports season and playoffs, which affects baseball, boys and girls track and field, boys and girls golf, girls soccer, boys tennis and boys and girls golf.

Parson had originally ordered all schools closed on March 21 as the pandemic began to spread statewide, although some school districts had already voluntarily closed.

"We are ordering all Missouri public and charter schools to remain closed through the remainder of the academic year, with the exception of nutrition services and child care that are outlined in our recent health order," Parson said in a post on the state's official Facebook page. Parson had earlier issued a stay-at-home order that began on Monday morning, and is currently scheduled to expire April 24.

Although schools will remain closed, classes will continue through the rest of the term via E-learning. St. Louis City public schools had only yesterday issued nearly 10,000 tablets to students and also plans to distribute 4,000 mobile hotspots to families who currently have no internet access.

Other issues, such as graduation ceremonies and summer school sessions, among others, will be dealt with by the state Board of Education.

Among the seniors who's commencement exercises were affected was Parson's granddaughter, and the governor expressed sympathy for the impending graduates.

"For you seniors out there, I understand how disappointing that can be not to have a graduation ceremony," Parson said. "I know you've worked hard for 12 years."

In a press release issued shortly after the governor's announcement, MSHSAA Executive Director Dr. Kerwin Urhahn said the decision to cancel the spring season was a difficult one.

"This decision is very difficult for all involved, especially given the impact it will have on our students, parents, coaches, teachers and administrators throughout the state," Urhahn said in the release. "We thank all of the participants, the coaches, directors and advisors, the administrations, the parents and everyone else who has dedicated tremendous amounts of time, passion and effort to these events."

Urhahn also expressed sympathy to senior athletes who were unable to compete in their final year of eligibility.

"To our senior participants, we thank you for everything you have done for your schools and communities, and wish you the very best in your bright futures," Urhahn said. "While this is a difficult ending, the lessons you've learned and the friendships you've made through high school activities will last your lifetime. The MSHSAA office thanks everyone involved for their patience and understanding during this process."

In Illinois, schools are scheduled to remain closed through April 30, and the Illinois High School Association remains optimistic that its spring sports seasons can still be played until near the end of June.

