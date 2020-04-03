Missouri Gov. Mike Parson Friday announced a Stay-at-Home order in response to the coronavirus pandemic that will stay in effect from Monday, April 6, 2020, to 11:59 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020.

With the order, residents are only supposed to leave their homes for essential activities to work essential business or essential travel. The order does not prohibit Missouri residents going for services such as grocery stores, gas stations, banks, outdoor recreation, but following the social distancing methods.

No social gatherings of more than 10 are allowed. All public and charter schools have to remain closed.

Missouri has 2,113 positive COVID-19 cases out of 24,727 tested. Nineteen have died in Missouri from COVID-19.