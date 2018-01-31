Mississippi Valley Christian School announces Homecoming king and queen Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Mississippi Valley Christian School (MVCS) is pleased to announce that J.D. Wright and Faith Muntz were crowned 2017-2018 Homecoming King and Queen in the gymnasium Home-coming festivities, January 12, 2017. Wright, a senior, is the son of Rev. David and Rebekah Wright of Cahokia. Ms. Muntz, a junior, is the daughter of Jeffrey and Melissa Muntz of Grafton. Article continues after sponsor message The homecoming court preceded the home-coming Metro Athletic basketball games against Heritage Classical Christian of Fenton, MO, with MVCS ladies and guys both victorious, 48-24 and 43-25. Other members of the Home-coming court were Kseniya Hassenplug, Jonah Schell, Rachel Gaworski, Ashtyn Wright, Ethan Fessler, and Matthew Franklin. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Downtown Wood River Trick or Treat! Presented by: Mark Smith, Colman’s & Modified Auto! Trending