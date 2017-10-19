EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Community Foundation (ECF) recently presented a $2,500 grant for the Mission: Preservation project at the Edwardsville Township Community Park, also known as Airplane Park.

The grant is part of a multi-year project to restore the historic U.S. Navy A-7E Corsair aircraft, which has become an iconic part of the community.

The Mission: Preservation Fund was established through the Edwardsville Township at the request of Township residents who were interested in restoring the aircraft. They set up a Community Support Fund through Edwardsville Community Foundation to allow residents to make tax-deductible contributions to the project.

Edwardsville Township Supervisor, Frank Miles, said he’s grateful to the Edwardsville Community Foundation for supporting the Township on this project. “Mission: Preservation is a great example of the wonderful things that can be accomplished through community volunteerism and fundraising efforts. We’re planning a dedication ceremony for Veteran’s Day to dedicate the space as a veteran’s monument to all those from Edwardsville Township that have served or are currently serving in our armed forces,” said Supervisor Miles.

ECF Executive Director, Pam Farrar, says the Foundation was honored to facilitate a way for people to contribute to this effort. “The project is really about honoring the military heritage in this community, and it also provides such a wonderful learning opportunity for the children and families who visit this park. The A-7E aircraft is a visible piece of history that our entire community can enjoy,” said Farrar.

The goal of Mission: Preservation is to restore the airplane to ‘display-ready condition’ as defined by the U.S. Naval Aviation Museum, which loaned the aircraft to the Township. The campaign has led to contributions from businesses, residents, the Township, in addition to the ECF grant.

Edwardsville Community Foundation was founded to create an organization where people could donate money that would directly impact the quality of life in the local communities. ECF operates as a charitable trust that receives, manages, and distributes tax-deductible charitable contributions for the benefit of the residents living in the local communities, as defined by the Edwardsville School District 7.

Since its inception in 1997, ECF has distributed more than $5.4 million to charitable causes.

For more information about this story, or to make a donation to the “Mission: Perservation” Community Support Fund, go to the Edwardsville Community Foundation website at www.edwardsvillecommunityfoundation.org or call Jessica Williams at (618) 772-2349.

