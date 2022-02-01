GREENE COUNTY - If anyone has seen or has any information on the whereabouts of Randa (Long) Davidson, you are urged to contact the Greene County Sheriff's Office immediately. Randa's car was found in Springfield, IL., on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. She was last seen alone on foot, near the corner of Wabash Avenue and White Oaks Drive, in Springfield, late in the evening, on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

Randa is described as 5-8 and weighs 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Sheriff's Department's phone number is 217-942-6901. The Sheriff's Office and Randa's family would appreciate any assistance in locating Randa and making sure that she is safe. Randa's family phone numbers listed are (217) 491-7025 or (217) 831-0142.

The Springfield Police Department and the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office are aware of Ms. Davidson being last seen in their jurisdiction and are assisting the Greene County Sheriff's Department is trying to locate her.

"At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that she was abducted from Greene County, nor do we suspect any foul play present in her disappearance," Greene County Sheriff Rob McMillen said. "We are currently treating this investigation as an attempt to locate her and check on her well-being, as she may be involved in some type of crisis."

