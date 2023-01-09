MACOUPIN COUNTY - A missing/endangered man was located alive in Henderson County and has been checked by EMT, Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

A Macoupin County man - Craig Winters - was reported missing Sunday and was driving a 2006 blue Honda Ridge Line.

Winters was last seen at his residence on Goshen Road in Palmyra, IL. The sheriff’s office said he is suffering from dementia.

The sheriff’s office thanked the Henderson first responders for their assistance in the situation.

