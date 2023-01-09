MACOUPIN COUNTY - A missing/endangered man was located alive in Henderson County and has been checked by EMT, Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

Craig WintersA Macoupin County man - Craig Winters - was reported missing Sunday and was driving a 2006 blue Honda Ridge Line.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Winters was last seen at his residence on Goshen Road in Palmyra, IL. The sheriff’s office said he is suffering from dementia.

The sheriff’s office thanked the Henderson first responders for their assistance in the situation.

More like this:

Casey Sobberi Arrested for Burglaries Across Calhoun and Pike Counties
Jun 20, 2025
Suspect Arrested Without Incident Following Extensive Regional Investigation
Jun 16, 2025
Difference Makers: Jersey County Sheriff's Officers Arbuthnot, Ayres, Honored For Efforts In Key Investigation
Jul 7, 2025
Search Teams Discover 65-Year-Old Randolph County Resident Near Home
Jul 9, 2025
Calhoun County Honors Officers for Multi-County Burglary Arrest
Jul 7, 2025

 