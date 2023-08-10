GRANITE CITY - Granite City Police have resolved a report of a missing juvenile and charged a California, Mo., man with multiple aggravated criminal sexual abuse counts.

On Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, the Granite City Police Department received a report of a missing juvenile. Also on Aug. 8, the Granite City Police Department received additional information and through an investigation, detectives were able to identify a suspect involved in the juvenile’s disappearance and their possible location.

Detectives contacted the California, Mo., Police Department and the suspect was taken into custody. The juvenile was recovered and later returned to their family.

Detectives from the Granite City Police Department then responded to the Moniteau County Sheriff’s Department, where the suspect was being held. An interview was conducted and a request was made to hold the suspect pending investigation and charges.

The suspect has been identified as Naresh Bass-Ocasio, 22, of California, MO.

The Granite City Police Department presented this case to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s office charged Bass-Ocasio with the following felony counts:

Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse (Class 2 Felony) Traveling to Meet a Child (Class 3 Felony) Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse (Class 2 Felony) Traveling to Meet a Child (Class 3 Felony) Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse (Class 2 Felony) Traveling to Meet a Child (Class 3 Felony) Grooming (Class 4 Felony)

Judge Amy Maher then reviewed the charges. Bass-Ocasio is currently being held at the Moniteau County Sheriff’s Department pending a $500,000 bond (10% applies) or extradition to the Madison County Jail.

No further information about this investigation is available at this time.

