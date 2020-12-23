HIGHLAND - A missing juvenile female was reported missing and last seen on Monday in Highland.

Riley was last seen near 26th street in Highland. She was wearing blue jean jeggings, a gray shirt, and a black jacket. She is approximately 5-foot-2, 100 pounds. She has missed the necessary medication and has no cell phone with her. She has not shown up to school.

If anyone has any information please call Highland Police Department at (618) 654-2131

Jeggings are described as pants that are a combination of tight-fitting leggings and denim colored jeans.

