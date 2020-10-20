WOOD RIVER - The Meyer family was honored with a touching bench dedication ceremony Tuesday morning in Downtown Wood River near the Meyer family business at 40 E. Ferguson Ave.

Kristen Meyer said the bench dedication ceremony was a perfect event.

“The weather was wonderful,” she said about Tuesday. “The sun came out for the ceremony and went away again, almost like dad had something to do with it. The bench was a wonderful surprise from his friends. We learned about the bench shortly after his funeral."

Jim Meyer died on July 1, 2020, at age 67.

Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire previously described Jim as “a kind and gentle soul" who was known throughout the region for his expertise and jewelry skills.

"More than that, he loved the people of Wood River and went out of his way to give back to the community," Mayor Maguire said.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells described Jim Meyer as “a great friend of Wood River Police Department.”

“The bench dedication was very nice,” Chief Wells said. “Jim Meyer was one of the friendliest men in the community.”

Kristen said it was because of her father that she opened Kristen’s Hair Studio at 40 E. Ferguson in Wood River and became a business entrepreneur. The building at 40 East Ferguson was purchased in 2013. She said her dad was in the Downtown Wood River since the 1990s. Kristen's Hair Studio is in the back portion of the building on Ferguson. Meyer had his own jewelry business in the area starting in the 1970s. He eventually moved from Alton to Wood River, his permanent business home.

“My father was a selfless, caring, and talented person,” Kristen said. “He was the best father possible. We are establishing an art show here for October 9, 2021, to make sure people never forget him.”

It was announced at the bench dedication that stickers for the art show in 2021 are on sale for $1 at Kristen’s Hair Studio.

Chief Wells summed it up best for everyone present at the bench dedication and the majority in the Wood River region: “We will miss you, Jim."Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

