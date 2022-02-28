WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department has released this information about a missing runaway: "At 3 p.m. on Monday, February 28, 2022, the mother of Joseph R. Heiple reported Joseph left their home, in the 700 block of Wood River Ave., in Wood River.

"He left the home of his own volition and has not returned home.

"He is 15 years old, 5'08, 130 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes.

"He was last seen wearing a red and black hoodie with the number 23 on it.

"He was wearing dark jeans and dark high-top Nike tennis shoes.

"If you have seen him or can assist with information, please contact the Wood River Police Department at 618-251-3114 or your local law enforcement."

