WOOD RIVER - A missing runaway 13-year-old may have a connection to a stolen vehicle found in Wood River. The vehicle was a silver 2016 Honda with Missouri license and the vehicle’s plate was picked up by Alton cameras crossing the bridge.

Bryce Lane, the missing person, is 13. Bryce is 5-foot-7, 146 pounds, with brown hair/brown eyes and is on the autism spectrum.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said St. Charles County Police and St. Peters Police are handling the stolen vehicle case.

“We don’t have any other information, but we know the boy does frequent the Illinois/Alton area. It appears there is a connection being made to the stolen vehicle and the missing person in St. Charles, Mo."

Contact St. Charles Police at 636-949-3000 or Tina at 636-358-6392 with any information.

Shel Jones, a family friend, said his loving family misses him and is very concerned about the young man.

