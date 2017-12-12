ALTON - Miss Jubilee and the Humdingers will be performing their EXPANDED Stage Show at the Alton Little Theater Showplace on Sunday, January 7th 2018 at 2pm.

The Concert is the mid-point of ALT's 84th consecutive Season and will be celebrated with a Dessert Buffet in the Dorothy Colonius foyer. Cost for the event is just $20 and Tickets can be secured through the ALT Website: altonlittletheater.org or by calling 618-462-3205.

ALT President, Kevin Frakes has begun construction for his upcoming comedy "Who's in Bed With the Butler" (which takes place in a California mansion) but he is adapting the set over New Year's weekend to resemble a Dance Club - and create room for those audience members who want to come up on stage and swing- dance during portions of the concert.

Miss Jubilee has performed "teasers" with one or two performers for charity events around the area but negotiated to bring her full stage show to ALT to kick off the New Year in style.

Her HIGH ENERGY Show is bound to chase away any lingering holiday blues and take our minds off the cold temperatures outside! The Extra, EXTRA Entertainment Series at the Theater has at it's heart the goal of bringing regional and national talent to the Riverbend at affordable Ticket prices for local residents. The Auditorium seats 220 so bring a group of friends and make it a very special afternoon - and so what if you eat dessert BEFORE Dinner! (whether dancing or just watching the entertainment, you'll surely burn away some calories!)

For more information about any or ALL of the ALT productions, please contact Lee Cox via the Theater office at 618-462-3205. Starting in January, Lee will be at ALT and out and about in the Community she loves even more when she takes on an expanded role with Marketing, Development and Public Relations.

