JERSEYVILLE - The 62nd Annual Jersey County Fair Pageant honored the young contestants and their aspirations on Wednesday, July 12.

Kyndal Price was crowned Miss Jersey County 2023. Blakely Green was crowned Little Miss Jersey County 2023. Price and Green will represent Jersey County at parades, festivals and other events throughout the year.

“This is truly amazing,” Price said. “Having my mom be a queen several years ago just makes this experience so much more genuine. I’m so excited for the journey ahead.”

On top of her duties as a Jersey County representative, Price is attending Lewis and Clark Community College and will transfer to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville later this year to major in elementary education with plans to eventually pursue a master’s degree.

Green’s favorite moment of the pageant was the coronation. She said that she doesn’t know what she’s most excited about in the coming year, likely because it all seems exciting.

Throughout the pageant, the Little Miss contestants shared their plans to become doctors, veterinarians and teachers. They spoke about playing with their siblings and pets. One girl told the audience that her cat just gave birth to kittens; another noted how much she enjoys watering her cows. Among the contestants were musicians, gymnasts, dancers, and a girl who enjoys racing her mini dragster.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Miss contestants delivered one-minute speeches and answered questions about their worldviews and career goals. They shared candid comments about grief, bullying and deciding to do what’s best for oneself. Many of the young women are in college or work at local businesses. The Miss contestants largely enjoyed hunting, cheerleading, baking, volunteering and spending time with family.

You can learn more about the pageant and other contestants here.

The 2023 Miss and Little Miss Jersey County are looking forward to serving their community throughout the coming year. Former Miss Jersey County Matilynn Thornsbury and Little Miss Jersey County Tessa Huelskoetter were there to conclude their reign and wish Price and Green good luck.

Additional pageant winners are listed below:

Little Miss Jersey County

Second Place: Harper Steckel

Third Place: Kennedy Brunaugh

Fourth Place: Hynelee Hill

Fifth Place: Ali Madson

People’s Choice: Harper Steckel

Miss Jersey County

Second Place: Anna Fink

Third Place: Lilly Wilson

Miss Congeniality: Kyndal Price

People’s Choice: Kathryn Mueller

Top 50/50 Ticket Sales: Elli Sullivan

The Jersey County Fair will offer additional events, carnival rides and competitions through Sunday, July 16. You can view the week’s schedule here. To stay updated with Price and Green or learn more about the Jersey County Pageant, click here or visit the event’s Facebook page.

More like this: