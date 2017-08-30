BELLEVILLE – Edwardsville got goals from Ethan Miracle, Cooper Nolan and Josh Reed as the Tigers remained undefeated on the year with a 3-1 Southwestern Conference win over Belleville East on the road Tuesday night.

The Tigers improved to 4-0-1 overall on the year, 2-0-0 in the SWC; the Lancers fell to 5-1-0 overall, 0-1-0 in the league.

“It was good to get the win,” said Tiger coach Mark Heiderscheid. “Our season's been going to plan so far and we're getting the results.”

The Tigers host O'Fallon at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, then have Labor Day weekend off before taking on Waterloo Gibault on the road at 5 p.m. Sept. 6.