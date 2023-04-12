EDWARDSVILLE – Newly elected Edwardsville Alderwomen Elizabeth Grant and Andrea Miracle are both ecstatic over their recent victories in the April election and look forward to serving in the coming years.

Grant has been a council member since she was appointed in 2021 and now will again serve another term. Grant is a representative for Ward 7 and Miracle for Ward 3.

Miracle recorded 398 votes, while her opponent Clemmescia Jackson had 171 votes in their race. Grant won her race over candidate Shelly Keeven with 492 votes to her opponent’s 142 votes.

Grant said she really appreciates everyone’s vote and how seriously Edwardsville takes local politics.

“Local politics affect your life daily,” she said. “Campaigning was hard for me this time because I have had some personal loss, but I appreciate how the voters responded. I will try to do an excellent job.”

Grant and Miracle said they both understand the growth of Edwardsville but want to make sure it doesn’t lose its “small-town feel” in the process.

Miracle said she is thrilled to have the opportunity to represent Ward 3.

“I look forward to working with the City Council, the mayor, and staff to make Edwardsville a place where we can all enjoy living,” she said. “Edwardsville is a place that makes me proud. I have raised my children in the Edwardsville School District and there are some amazing people here. I do want to make sure Edwardsville continues to grow, but in a thoughtful and responsible way.”

