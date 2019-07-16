ALTON - A new hit in Alton is CC’s Icees Galore, a new vegan restaurant at 1626 North Main Street.

CC’s opened in late May and has quickly attracted a large customer base, but not only the Alton region but much beyond, one of the owners Trezel Brown said. Brown owns the business with her daughters, Cherrelle and Tremina.

“We are both a minority and family owned business,” Trezel said. “We don’t have eat-in availability but benches outside and we are Alton’s first owned vegan restaurant. Everything is vegan, there are no meat, dairy, egg products involved. We are always open for call-ins and carryout.”

The business is named after one of Trezel’s granddaughter, Chanel.

“My older daughter challenged me and one of my daughters to try going vegan for 30 days and we liked it,” Trezel said.

Trezel said she loves cooking and one of the reasons she opened it, along with her love of vegan foods. One of her daughters thought her broccoli cheddar soup should be included with the icees and it has been a huge hit, Trezel said. “We have people coming from Edwardsville, Collinsville, Maryville, Fairview Heights and several from Missouri.

“I always had to go to St. Louis to get something to eat, there was nothing here I could eat,” Trezel said. “I love good tasting food and now we have it in Alton.”

She said she has been approached to franchise the vegan concept and will consider that. She said customers from the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon/Maryville/Collinsville area have asked her to start an establishment specifically for their communities.

The menu includes a variety of vegan dishes from Notcho Regular Nachos, to no-cheddar broccoli soup, ChikN salad, not from pork, but a pulled sandwich, a New York Style Dog with chili and cheese, a Red Pepper Bun Burger, Cauliflower Pizza Crust, Billy Goat Chips, cole slaw, pie by the slice, cookies and much more.

Icees range in price from a small of $3 to medium $5 and large $7. She has 42 different flavors of Italian Icees and Dole self-served ice cream and also offer smoothies and she Trezel said the chocolate vegan cookies are very popular.

“We also have cheesecake all vegan and list is growing,” Trezel said. “My daughters and granddaughter do all the baking.”

For more, visit the restaurant/icees shop on Main Street in Alton or call (618) 433-8300.

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

