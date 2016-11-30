The St. Louis Cardinals have brought a familiar name back into the organization as Richard “Stubby” Clapp was announced as the new manager for the Memphis Redbirds (AAA) today.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
With his jersey retired by Memphis in 2007, Clapp has remained a fan favorite and appeared in 23 games with the Cardinals in 2001. He had five hits, including two doubles, in 25 at-bats.
Clapp has coached in the Toronto and Houston organizations since 2007 and spent an additional 24 seasons as a player and then coach with Team Canada. He takes over in Memphis for Mike Shildt, who was promoted to the Cardinals Major League coaching staff.
The Springfield Cardinals (AA) will also have a new manager as Johnny Rodriguez moves from the helm of State College, while Dann Bilardello will now manage the Palm Beach (A+) affiliate. Joe Kruzel has been transferred from Peoria to manage in State College, while Chris Swauger will take over the Chiefs after being the manager in Johnson City (rookie) the last two seasons.
Roberto Espinoza is now the manager in Johnson City.
photo credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports
2017 St. Louis Cardinals Minor League and Player Development Staffs
|Manager
|Pitching Coach
|Hitting Coach
|Trainer
|Strength Coach
|Memphis
|Stubby Clapp
|Bryan Eversgerd
|Mark Budaska
|Scott Ensell
|Lance Thomason
|Springfield
|Johnny Rodriguez
|Jason Simontacchi
|Jobel Jimenez
|Matt Corvo
|TBD
|Palm Beach
|Dann Bilardello
|Randy Niemann
|Erick Almonte
|Brent Neuharth
|Aaron Rhodes
|Peoria
|Chris Swauger
|Dernier Orozco
|Donnie Ecker
|Dan Martin
|Frank Spinelli
|State College
|Joe Kruzel
|Darwin Marrero
|Roger LaFrancois
|Chris Whitman
|Jordan Brown
|Johnson City
|Roberto Espinoza
|Cale Johnson
|Brandon Allen
|Koji Kanemura
|David Diaz
|Gulf Coast
|Steve Turco
|Giovanni Carrara
|Cody Gabella
|TBD
|Dan Vega
|DSL
|Frey Peniche
|Billy Villanueva
|John Matos
|TBD
|Carlos Nin
2017 ST. LOUIS CARDINALS PLAYER DEVELOPMENT INSTRUCTORS
Mark DeJohn Field Coordinator
Tim Leveque Senior Pitching Coordinator
George Greer Minor League Offensive Strategist
Ron Warner Minor League Infield Instructor
Paul Davis Assistant Pitching Coordinator
Luis Aguayo Coordinator of Instruction Latin America
Gaylen Pitts Special Assistant to Player Development
Willie McGee Special Assistant to the General Manager
David Meyer Rehab Coordinator
Keith Joynt Medical Coordinator for Player Development
Jim Malone Athletic Development Coordinator
Jason Shutt Performance Physical Therapist
Frank D’Aversa Assistant Minor League Rehab