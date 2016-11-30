The St. Louis Cardinals have brought a familiar name back into the organization as Richard “Stubby” Clapp was announced as the new manager for the Memphis Redbirds (AAA) today.

With his jersey retired by Memphis in 2007, Clapp has remained a fan favorite and appeared in 23 games with the Cardinals in 2001. He had five hits, including two doubles, in 25 at-bats.

Clapp has coached in the Toronto and Houston organizations since 2007 and spent an additional 24 seasons as a player and then coach with Team Canada. He takes over in Memphis for Mike Shildt, who was promoted to the Cardinals Major League coaching staff.

The Springfield Cardinals (AA) will also have a new manager as Johnny Rodriguez moves from the helm of State College, while Dann Bilardello will now manage the Palm Beach (A+) affiliate. Joe Kruzel has been transferred from Peoria to manage in State College, while Chris Swauger will take over the Chiefs after being the manager in Johnson City (rookie) the last two seasons.

Roberto Espinoza is now the manager in Johnson City.

photo credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

2017 St. Louis Cardinals Minor League and Player Development Staffs

Manager Pitching Coach Hitting Coach Trainer Strength Coach Memphis Stubby Clapp Bryan Eversgerd Mark Budaska Scott Ensell Lance Thomason Springfield Johnny Rodriguez Jason Simontacchi Jobel Jimenez Matt Corvo TBD Palm Beach Dann Bilardello Randy Niemann Erick Almonte Brent Neuharth Aaron Rhodes Peoria Chris Swauger Dernier Orozco Donnie Ecker Dan Martin Frank Spinelli State College Joe Kruzel Darwin Marrero Roger LaFrancois Chris Whitman Jordan Brown Johnson City Roberto Espinoza Cale Johnson Brandon Allen Koji Kanemura David Diaz Gulf Coast Steve Turco Giovanni Carrara Cody Gabella TBD Dan Vega DSL Frey Peniche Billy Villanueva John Matos TBD Carlos Nin

2017 ST. LOUIS CARDINALS PLAYER DEVELOPMENT INSTRUCTORS

Mark DeJohn Field Coordinator

Tim Leveque Senior Pitching Coordinator

George Greer Minor League Offensive Strategist

Ron Warner Minor League Infield Instructor

Paul Davis Assistant Pitching Coordinator

Luis Aguayo Coordinator of Instruction Latin America

Gaylen Pitts Special Assistant to Player Development

Willie McGee Special Assistant to the General Manager

David Meyer Rehab Coordinator

Keith Joynt Medical Coordinator for Player Development

Jim Malone Athletic Development Coordinator

Jason Shutt Performance Physical Therapist

Frank D’Aversa Assistant Minor League Rehab