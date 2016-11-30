The St. Louis Cardinals have brought a familiar name back into the organization as Richard “Stubby” Clapp was announced as the new manager for the Memphis Redbirds (AAA) today.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

With his jersey retired by Memphis in 2007, Clapp has remained a fan favorite and appeared in 23 games with the Cardinals in 2001. He had five hits, including two doubles, in 25 at-bats.

stubby-clapp-team-canadaClapp has coached in the Toronto and Houston organizations since 2007 and spent an additional 24 seasons as a player and then coach with Team Canada. He takes over in Memphis for Mike Shildt, who was promoted to the Cardinals Major League coaching staff.

The Springfield Cardinals (AA) will also have a new manager as Johnny Rodriguez moves from the helm of State College, while Dann Bilardello will now manage the Palm Beach (A+) affiliate.  Joe Kruzel has been transferred from Peoria to manage in State College, while Chris Swauger will take over the Chiefs after being the manager in Johnson City (rookie) the last two seasons.

Roberto Espinoza is now the manager in Johnson City.

photo credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

2017 St. Louis Cardinals Minor League and Player Development Staffs

 ManagerPitching CoachHitting CoachTrainerStrength Coach
MemphisStubby ClappBryan EversgerdMark BudaskaScott EnsellLance Thomason
SpringfieldJohnny RodriguezJason SimontacchiJobel JimenezMatt CorvoTBD
Palm BeachDann BilardelloRandy NiemannErick AlmonteBrent NeuharthAaron Rhodes
PeoriaChris SwaugerDernier OrozcoDonnie EckerDan MartinFrank Spinelli
State CollegeJoe KruzelDarwin MarreroRoger LaFrancoisChris WhitmanJordan Brown
Johnson CityRoberto EspinozaCale JohnsonBrandon AllenKoji KanemuraDavid Diaz
Gulf CoastSteve TurcoGiovanni CarraraCody GabellaTBDDan Vega
DSLFrey PenicheBilly VillanuevaJohn MatosTBDCarlos Nin

 

2017 ST. LOUIS CARDINALS PLAYER DEVELOPMENT INSTRUCTORS

Mark DeJohn               Field Coordinator

Article continues after sponsor message

Tim Leveque               Senior Pitching Coordinator

George Greer               Minor League Offensive Strategist

Ron Warner                 Minor League Infield Instructor

Paul Davis                   Assistant Pitching Coordinator

Luis Aguayo                Coordinator of Instruction Latin America

Gaylen Pitts                 Special Assistant to Player Development

Willie McGee               Special Assistant to the General Manager

David Meyer                Rehab Coordinator

Keith Joynt                  Medical Coordinator for Player Development

Jim Malone                  Athletic Development Coordinator

Jason Shutt                  Performance Physical Therapist

Frank D’Aversa           Assistant Minor League Rehab

More like this:

Illinois State Police Seek Answers In Death Of 19-Year-Old In East St. Louis
Mar 10, 2025
Authorities Investigate Shooting Death Of Young Army Reservist
Mar 12, 2025
Kansas City Monarchs Were Elite Team of Negro Leagues
Feb 12, 2025
Attorney General Kwame Raoul Secures Historic Settlement With National Women’s Soccer League Over Player Mistreatment
Feb 5, 2025
HSHS Names System Vice President, Chief Nursing Executive  
Mar 4, 2025

 