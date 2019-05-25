IHSA CLASS 3A PLAYOFFS

MOLINE SECTIONAL FINAL AT BLOOMINGTON HIGH SCHOOL

MINOOKA 2, EDWARDSVILLE 1 (AFTER EXTRA TIME): Maddy Lant’s brace (two goals), both off set pieces on free kicks, including a goal in the 91st minute, put Minooka past Edwardsville in the IHSA Class 3A Moline sectional final on Friday evening in a match played at Bloomington High School.

The match was moved from Moline due to poor field conditions after a series of storms moved through the area earlier in the week.

Lant opened the scoring in the 36th minute off a free kick just outside the box to put the Indians up 1-0, but Hanna Bielicke leveled for the Tigers after 75 minutes, heading in a free kick from Rileigh Kuhns to tie the game at 1-1.

Lant got the winner in the 91st minute with a goal from distance about 45 yards from net, chipping in a ball that got under the crossbar and into the net to give Minooka the lead. The defense then tightened up, not allowing a good chance as the Indians took the 2-1 win.

Minooka is now 15-8-2 and advances to Tuesday’s super-sectional match at Lewis University in Romeoville agains the winner of Naperville North and Aurora Waubonsie Valley. Edwardsville finishes its season 15-10-0.

