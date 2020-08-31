EAST ALTON - More and more mini bikes appear to be found on roadways these days and one was involved in a chase with East Alton Police on Monday morning. The East Alton Police officer attempted to stop the mini-bike driver because he did not see proper registration, then the chase began.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The escape artist on the mini bike fled from police through East Alton, through a yard, and into Rosewood Heights where the chase was terminated.

Article continues after sponsor message

East Alton Police Chief Darren Carlton reminded people today that mini bikes have to be registered and licensed with the state of Illinois to be on the roadway.

“We are seeing more and more of these type of smaller bikes out on the road,” the chief said.

The chief stressed the same rules of the road and safety practices apply to anyone operating these smaller motorized bikes.

More like this:

Police Investigate "Vague" Prank Threat Calls Targeting East Alton Restaurants
2 days ago
Alton Police Respond Quickly To Chest Injury Incident
Jul 23, 2025
Suspects Flee On Foot Following East Alton Vehicle Chase
Jul 15, 2025
Alton Police Report Strong Public Support For Downtown Safety Measures
3 days ago
St. Clair County State’s Attorney Reviews Charges Against Juveniles After Arrest
Jul 3, 2025

 