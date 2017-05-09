ALTON - This week, the Milton Schoolhouse Gardens is having its official grand opening Wednesday with a demonstration by Brad Baker, an Alton native and Boston landscaping professional. Brad will be hosting a demonstration workshop on the Hugelculture technique at the Milton Schoolhouse from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Come out to see the new and thriving food space in the community, meet new people and join in some community garden fun. Community members can visit the gardens any day from dawn to dusk, with normal workdays scheduled at the Milton Schoolhouse from 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays.

The garden will also be featured on the Sierra Club’s 5th Annual Urban Farm Tour on Sunday, May 21 from 12 to 4 p.m. For additional information, please contact Dana Wynn at dmw125@gmail.com or Christine Favilla at Christine.favilla@sierraclub.org.

