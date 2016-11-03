SPRINGFIELD - Pvt. Alex J. Kaempfe, of Millstadt, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard Oct. 21 at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station.

Kaempfe enlisted as an 11B, Infantryman, and will be assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program, based in Shiloh, Illinois, until he conducts his initial entry training.

Kaempfe will attend basic combat training at Fort Benning, Georgia, next summer and advanced individual training at Fort Benning in 2018. Upon completion of his training, he will be assigned to Company C, 2nd Battalion, 130th Infantry Regiment, based in Litchfield, Illinois.

Kaempfe is a junior at Columbia High School and is set to graduate in 2018. By enlisting, he receives 100 percent free college tuition through the Illinois National Guard Grant and is eligible for the Select Reserve G.I. Bill and federal tuition assistance. He plans to attend Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville.

His family said they are very proud of him for enlisting. The Recruiting and Retention Battalion and Company M congratulates Kaempfe and welcomes him into the Illinois Army National Guard.

