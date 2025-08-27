Millstadt Balloon Glow and Triathlon to Raise Money for First Responders

Our Daily Show Interview! Buttercup Ranch and Creamery: Patriots Weekend!

MILLSTADT - Buttercup Ranch and Creamery invites the community to join them for their annual balloon glow and CiderMan Triathlon.

At 6 p.m. on Sept. 5, 2025, community members can come out to the farm for a balloon glow and concert by Scott Vignassi’s Big Little Big Band. This will be followed by the triathlon at 7 a.m. on Sept. 6, 2025. Mary MacKeen, who owns the farm, can’t wait to share the experience with people from across the Millstadt region.

“We’re excited,” MacKeen said. “Of course, we’re a little frazzled, but we're getting ready. It’s looking great.”

MacKeen explained that both the balloon glow and the triathlon are fun, family-friendly experiences that aim to bring the community together. MacKeen’s family started these events in honor of John Ogonowski, the pilot of Flight 11, who died on Sept. 11, 2001. Proceeds from both events will go toward the local police department and fire department in honor of Ogonowski and other 9/11 victims.

“It’s a good remembrance, and we also have a lot of fun,” MacKeen explained. “We are benefiting our local first responders. It’s in honor or memory of people who lost their lives on 9/11. We’re giving 20%, 10% to our Millstadt police and 10% to our Millstadt fire department, for the whole weekend.”

MacKeen noted that they have both new and “faithful” participants, sponsors and volunteers, and they’re always looking for more. As they gear up for their fifth annual triathlon, she expressed her gratitude for the people who come out to support the events every year.

Looking ahead to this year, MacKeen expects to welcome a 10-year-old triathlon runner as well as a group of 70- and 80-year-olds who plan to complete the triathlon as a relay team. MacKeen emphasized that the triathlon is meant to be fun, and it’s customizable to any level.

“We’ve got all kinds of different options,” she said. “Anybody can join. You don’t have to be a super athlete. You can do a team, you can do just the 5K, just the run. We’re excited.”

As the dates approach, MacKeen encourages people to keep an eye on the official Buttercup Ranch and Creamery website for more information, including how to sign up for the triathlon. They will take registrations until 6:30 a.m. on the day of the race.

MacKeen also encourages people to reach out for more information about how to volunteer or sponsor the balloon glow or triathlon. She noted her eagerness to welcome the community to the farm on Sept. 5 and 6.

“We’re amazed and excited,” she said.

Visit Buttercup-Ranch.com for more information.

