REDBIRDS WIN JERSEY REGIONAL; PANTHERS, SHELLS ADVANCE: Justin Milliman's six-game total of 1,305 – enough to win the individual championship - helped Alton to victory in the IHSA Jersey Regional Tournament at Jerseyville's Tri-County Lanes Saturday.

The Redbirds had a team total of 5,891 to take the regional trophy and automatically advance to next week's Mount Vernon Sectional; the host Panthers finished second with a pinfall total of 5,819, with Abington-Avon taking third at 5,727 and Roxana grabbed the final team qualifying spot with a 5,551.

Among area individuals advancing to the sectional, Connor Schobernd was third with 1,216 pins; Marquette's Luke Simmons was fourth at 1,168; CM's Zach Catorall finished seventh with 1,153; and Marquette's Sam Cogan was 10th at 1,129. The top four teams and top 10 bowlers on non-qualifying teams advanced to the sectional Jan. 20 at NuBowl Lanes in Mount Vernon.

Alton High School head bowling coach Dave Meyer said he was exceptionally proud of both his team and for Millman winning the individual title.

"I am really happy what we did finishing first place at regional," Meyer said. "They made last three frames of last game. We made some good spare shooting and a couple strikes to keep us in first place. Milliman had to get the first two strikes in 10th to be overall champion. I am real proud of him and how he worked all day."

Marquette Catholic fell short of advancing to the sectional as a team with a fifth-place finish of 5,450, followed by Civic Memorial (5,442), Taylorville (5,385), Piasa Southwestern (5,231), Biggsville West Central (5,192), Hoopeston Area (5,155) and East Alton-Wood River (4,757).

Zane Longley was the Panthers' top bowler on the day with a count of 1,260, while the Shells' Christian Bertoletti turned in a total of 1,196 to lead Roxana.

Alton bowler scores were: Derek Henderson with 1,071 points, Matt Engdale (960), Trevor Vallow (1,155), Gavin Taylor (1,003); Millman (1,305); Jared Cochran (193); and Chris Duke (204).

Jersey bowler results were: Warren Woolsey with a 1,123, Mike Russell (1,161), Greg Towell (1,149), Zane Longley (1,260), and Dustin Davidson (1,126).

Roxana results were: Blake Adams, 1,106, Ethan Baumgartner (1,113), Christian Bertoletti (1,196), Marcus Hartnett (1,097), and Logan Wonders (1,039).Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

