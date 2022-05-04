DECATUR — Millikin University senior men’s golfer Jack Patterson (Alton, Marquette Catholic H.S.) was Millikin’s recipient of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) RESPECT Award for men’s golf presented at the CCIW Men’s Golf Champions on April 30.

The new CCIW RESPECT award is presented at the conclusion of every sports season with each varsity program recognizing one student-athlete. RESPECT Award recipients have distinguished themselves as an integral member of the team, their institution and community by upholding the values of Responsibility, Enthusiasm, Service, Pride, Excellence, Collaboration and Trust. The RESPECT Award recognizes the intangible traits a student-athlete possesses that exemplify great character and encourages inclusiveness and a positive culture.

Patterson is an accounting major.

