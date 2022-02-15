



DECATUR — The Millikin wrestling team won its third straight College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Team Championship at the 2022 CCIW Wrestling Championships hosted by Wheaton College in Wheaton on February 10.

Millikin had four individual champions and a total of nine wrestlers earn All-Conference honors finishing in the top three in their weight class. The Big Blue scored 157.5 points breaking its own CCIW record of 153.5 points set last season. North Central College finished second at 143 points.

Article continues after sponsor message

Four Millikin wrestlers earned All-Conference with a third place finish. Sophomore Zac Blasioli (Wood River, East Alton H.S.) finished in third place at 133 after going 3-1 on the day. Blasioli, who entered the day ranked ninth in the latest NWCA national poll, is now 26-5 on the season. Senior Jordan Carson (St. Louis, Triton College) finished in third place at 149 pounds earning All-Conference honors for the second straight year. Sophomore Micah Downs (Wapella, Tolono Unity H.S.) finished in third at 184 pounds. He had two wins by fall on the day. Freshman Niles Ager (Rock Falls, H.S.) was third at 197 pounds. Ager record two pins on the day including in the third place match over Cameron Mercer of Concordia (Wis.) at 2:30.

Junior Tommy Russell (Brookfield, St. Cloud University) gave Millikin its first CCIW Individual Champion going 2-0 at 125 pounds. Russell, who entered the tournament ranked 14th in NCAA Division III, improves to 23-3 on the season.

Junior Peter McCusker (Rantoul, H.S.) earned the second CCIW Title of his career winning at 157 pounds. He won all three matches by fall.Senior Bradan Birt (Epworth, Iowa, Western Dubuque H.S.) made history winning his fifth CCIW Championship becoming the first wrestler to accomplish that feat. Birt posted two wins by fall before winning the title match by injury default. Birt is 33-0 on the season and ranked second in NCAA Division III. Birt was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler for the third straight year and the CCIW Elite 25 winner.Sophomore Dejon Glaster (Murfreesboro, Tenn., Oakland H.S.) won at 174 pounds upsetting 15th ranked Joey Jens of North Central in the Championship match 3-2. Glaster’s four wins on the day improve his record to 25-10 on the season.

Junior Brayan Reyes (Springfield, Lanphier H.S.) finished in second place at 285 pounds. Reyes won his first two matches to advance to the title match where he lost 2-1 (TB-2) to Robby Bates of North Central.

More like this: