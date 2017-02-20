DECATUR - The following students were named to the Dean's List at Millikin University for fall 2016.



Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn Dean's List honors. Students earning a perfect 4.00 grade point average on 12 graded credits attempted earn High Dean's List honors.



Please contact Dane Lisser at 217.420.6636 or by e-mail at dlisser@millikin.edu if you have questions or need additional information.



HOMETOWN, STATE; COLLEGE, MAJOR, CLASS YEAR, HONOR TYPE

Alton, IL



Korinne Frankford, College of Arts & Sciences, Chemistry, SR, High Dean's List



Edwardsville, IL



Korinne Lollar, College of Fine Arts, Music Business, SR, Dean's List



Godfrey, IL



Jessica Taul, College of Arts & Sciences, Biology: Allied Health, SR, Dean's List



Jerseyville, IL



Sydney Brangenberg, College of Arts & Sciences, English - Literature, SR, Dean's List

Courtney Woelfel, College of Arts & Sciences, Political Science, SR, Dean's List

