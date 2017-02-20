DECATUR - The following students were named to the Dean's List at Millikin University for fall 2016.

Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn Dean's List honors. Students earning a perfect 4.00 grade point average on 12 graded credits attempted earn High Dean's List honors.

Please contact Dane Lisser at 217.420.6636 or by e-mail at dlisser@millikin.edu if you have questions or need additional information.

HOMETOWN, STATE; COLLEGE, MAJOR, CLASS YEAR, HONOR TYPE

Alton, IL

 Korinne Frankford, College of Arts & Sciences, Chemistry, SR, High Dean's List

Edwardsville, IL

 Korinne Lollar, College of Fine Arts, Music Business, SR, Dean's List

Godfrey, IL

 Jessica Taul, College of Arts & Sciences, Biology: Allied Health, SR, Dean's List

Jerseyville, IL

 Sydney Brangenberg, College of Arts & Sciences, English - Literature, SR, Dean's List
 Courtney Woelfel, College of Arts & Sciences, Political Science, SR, Dean's List

