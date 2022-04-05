DECATUR - The Millikin men’s and women’s track team had a strong showing in its own Big Blue Alumni Invite on a cold and windy April 2 at Frank M. Lindsay Field in Decatur. The Big Blue won eight events in the men’s competition and finished first in seven events in the women’s competition.

Mackenzie Dixon (Edwardsville, Mascoutah H.S.) won the 800 Meters in 2:16.98 with Katie Risner (Avon, Ind., H.S.) finishing in third at 2:25.25.

In men’s events, Millikin senior Ben Kuxmann (Bourbonnais, Bradley Bourbonnais H.S.) won the 400 Meters in 49.42 seconds with Caleb Bleich (Melvin, Gibson City Melvin Sibley H.S.) coming in third at 51.47 seconds.

Millikin took three of the top four spots in the 800 Meters with Jake Shumaker (Decatur, Mt. Zion H.S.) winning in 1:53.88. Austin Bridgman (Potomac, Armstrong H.S.) was second in 1:55.66 with

Christian Skaggs (Wenona, Fieldcrest H.S.) finishing in fourth at 2:00.27.

Dalton Hoadley (Shelbyville, H.S.) won the 400 Meters Hurdles in 1:03.84 and finished second in the 110 Meter Hurdles in 17.57 seconds.

Millikin won the 4x400 Relay with Shumaker, Bleich, Skaggs and Kuxmann competing with a time of 3:31.44.

In the field events, Millikin took the spots in the High Jump. Serron Pettis (Chicago, De La Salle H.S.) won at 1.90 meters with Peter Sailsman (Scotch Plains, N.J., Scotch Plains Fanwood H.S.) and Solomon Ware (Lansing, Thornton Fractional South H.S.) finishing tied for second at 1.85 meters.

Marshun Hart (Hammond, Ind., H.S.) won the Long Jump at 6.87 meters with Sailsman finishing in fourth at 6:16 meters.

Kristian Boado (Algonquin, Dundee Crown H.S.) won the Discus with a toss of 40.66 meters. Boado was second in the Hammer at 48.38 meters.

Roy Baggio (Oak Forest, H.S.) won the Javelin with a throw of 44.32 meters.

Article continues after sponsor message

Millikin’s Carson Rodgers (Taylorville, H.S.) was second in the 100 Meters in 11.46 seconds. Rodgers was third in the 200 Meters in 23.76 with Lee’Vonte Kelly (East Chicago, Ind., Bishop Noll Institute) finishing in fourth in 23.78 seconds.

Millikin’s Josh Martinez (Chicago, St. Laurence H.S.) was second in the 5000 Meters in 16:50.16 with Mark Jensen (Algonquin, Dundee Crown H.S.) finishing in fourth in 17:15.20.

Brandt Williamson (Westville, H.S.) was second in the Shot Put with a throw of 13.45 meters. Williamson was fourth in the Discus at 34.87 meters.

In the women’s competition, Millikin’s Alyssa Ruiz (San Diego, Calif., Junipero Serra H.S.) won the 1500 Meters in 5:06.95 with Elizabeth Hulick (Tolono, Tolono Unity H.S.) finishing in third at 5:18.23.

Hailey Wimberly (Salem, H.S.) was the winner of the 400 Meters in 1:00.45 followed by Lovenya Perry (Rantoul, H.S.) in second at 1:00.55.

Eryn Renison (Channahon, Minooka H.S.) won the 400 Meter Hurdles in 1:06.35.

Quincy Collings (Mattoon, H.S.) was the winner of the 5000 Meters in 19:09.40, which was the fifth fastest time in the event in school history.

The Big Blue team of Wimberly, Renison, Risner and Dixon won the 4x400 Relay in 4:12.77.

Chloe Klemstein (Milwaukee, Wis., PIUS XI H.S.) won the High Jump at 1.45 meters with Zariah Wherry (Pekin) finishing in fourth at 1:35 meters.

Anne Longman (Park Ridge, Maine South H.S.) finished in second in the 100 Meter Hurdles in 18.15 seconds followed by Emilie Mineo (Naperville, Naperville Central H.S. in 20.54 seconds.

Katie Abell (Jacksonville, Routt H.S.) picked up a pair of second place finishes in the throwing events. She was second in the Hammer at 43.75 meters and second in the Javelin at 31.02 meters.

Whitney Smith (Stewardson, Stewardson Strasburg H.S.) was third in the Triple Jump at 9.81 meters.

More like this: