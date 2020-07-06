OAKLAND, IL. – Mary Miller Republican nominee for Congress (IL-15) released the following statement about reports of 4.6 million jobs added to our economy in June.

Mary stated: "This is promising news. We must continue this momentum to revive our economy by helping our struggling small businesses and getting Illinoisans back to work. I'm ready to work with President Trump and members of Congress to continue rebuilding our economy."

"I will be a fighter for our farmers, businesses, and Illinoisans across our district. I'll work to bring manufacturing jobs home from China to provide more economic growth and high-paying jobs that benefit the hardworking Americans and families across our district." Miller added

Mary Concluded: "My husband and I have run our farm and business in our district and have raised our family here. I will fight for our district's future to defend our freedoms and help create an environment and economy that our kids and grandkids will thrive in and choose to stay in."

Mary Miller is a mother, a grandmother, a farmer, and a business manager in Oakland, IL. She is running for Congress in the 15th Congressional District, which includes all of 29 counties and parts of four counties.

You can learn more about Mary Miller on her website: www.marymillerforcongress.com.

