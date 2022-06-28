SPRINGFIELD - Congresswoman Mary Miller, endorsed recently by former President Trump, posted a resounding victory over Rodney Davis, for the Republican nomination for Congress in the 15th District.

Associated Press called the race with 79 percent of the vote in. Miller had 57,015 votes and Davis 41,725. In Madison County, with 95 percent of the votes tabulated, Miller was ahead with 61 percent of the vote to Davis' 39 percent.

“I’d like to congratulate Congresswoman Miller and President Trump on their victory tonight," Davis said. "This was a hard-fought campaign, and I wish her the best in representing the citizens of the 15th District.

“It's been the honor of a lifetime to serve the people of Illinois. I’m proud of the work our team has done for our constituents since 2013. Helping citizens cut through red tape and navigate the federal bureaucracy has always been one of my top priorities.

"We have delivered countless conservative policy solutions from historic tax cuts, student loan relief, farm programs, and investing in our transportation system.

“We’ve always worked to govern and make Washington work. As Republicans are poised to retake the House, it’s paramount that Republicans in Congress work to end the dysfunction and deliver results for the American people."

