GODFREY - The Glendale Riders are an often talked about versatile country-rock band that attracts attention everywhere they play. The Glendale Riders also have a heart for charitable work, especially the support of law enforcement and veterans events.

At 7 p.m. Friday, November 12, 2021, the Glendale Riders are passionate about performing a traditional classic country stage concert with a salute to military veterans in the Hatheway Cultural Center at Lewis and Clark Community College. The concert is hosted by the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club, and it is the group's ninth annual benefit concert.

Tickets are $20 each and are available from Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club members: Norton-Rain Insurance on State Street in Alton, Karen Wilson State Farm Insurance on Tolle Lane in Godfrey, Big Z Media Studios on Market Street in Alton, Scheffel Boyle on State Street in Alton, and Alton Physical Therapy on Clawson Street in Alton. Beverages (beer, wine, soda, and water) will be offered for sale in the upper Hatheway lobby prior to the concert and during intermission.

Steve Schwegel, a founding member of the group, with Jeff Bensman, said the group enjoys playing these types of shows for veterans, police, and first responders.

"If we were picking people to help out the most with these shows it would be law enforcement, veterans, and first responders," he said.

Jared Benson, Jeff's son, has been with the group since he was 12 years old, and he is a violin fiddle sensation, Schwegel said.

"Jared is an incredible musician and is the most important part of the band," he said. "He is a great guitar player, a wonderful drummer, and the kid can do it all. He first played with us when he started out with his sister and Johnny Harman in a trio. Back then, they played five songs to open. We have always tried to get younger people up on stage with us to get them started."

The Glendale Riders have incredible chemistry. Their outstanding vocals, rich harmony, and varied instrumentation are recognized throughout the region and much beyond.

Jeff Bensman and Steve are the best of friends and he says they “complement each other and have a strong respect for each other.”

“We have had some very deep conversations about how music needs space and the dynamics of being on stage,” he said.

Schwegel and the group have been very involved in the Mustache March program which benefits first responders.

Recently, Steve and his father stood on the road as the funeral processional for late Officer Tyler Timmins went by to his final resting point. Steve said one of his law enforcement friends saw him and told him how much that meant to them.

“The death of Tyler Timmins was so sad for this entire region,” he said.

“Sometimes just going out and showing respect or doing a tribute like we will do Friday night means so much to veterans and first responders.”

