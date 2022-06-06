Photos may be purchased for personal use at: https://www.randymanning.com/Miles-Davis-Jazz-Fest-Alton

ALTON – The 17th Annual Miles Davis Jazz Festival honored the legend who always called Alton his home and awarded scholarships to three area youth Saturday night at the Post Commons, 300 Alby Street in Alton. Abe Lee Barham was the chairman of the event and Alderwoman Rosie Brown was the Mistress of the Ceremony.

“Miles Davis always remembered Alton as his home,” Barham said. “We are also glad to be able to present the educational scholarships for youth to help us endure with the kids. I was also excited about the Hall of Famer here in The Lady J. Huston Show by Joyce Huston and The Black and White Band with saxophonists Kelvin Evans and Kenneth Black.

Huston said Miles Davis inspired her to play and she was so thankful for Barham for the invitation to play. She said she has a new CD coming out on July 22.

Barham said the Miles Davis group is always looking for sponsors and anyone interested can contact him at (t618) 799-9157.

The scholarship winners were:

Abigail Gorsage of Godfrey, a Marquette High School grad, plans to major in environmental health and sustainability.

Sophia Kumagai of Alton High School plans to major in political science and Japanese.

Emma Barham of Alton and Alton High School plans to major in social work.

