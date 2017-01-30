

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Township Supervisor Frank Miles today announced his intention to apply for funds from the Madison County Sustainability and Recycling Program and the Madison County Park and Recreation Commission Park Enhancement Program, totaling $30,000.

At the January 24th meeting of the Edwardsville Township Board of Trustees, Miles called for a vote on two separate resolutions authorizing him to apply for the funds. The funds from the two grants will be utilized to install sustainable landscaping at the base of the U.S. Navy A-7E Corsair II on display at the Robert C. Stille Edwardsville Township Community Park, located at 6368 Center Grove Road in Edwardsville.

This continued park enhancement is the finishing touch following “MISSION PRESERVATION: The Campaign to Restore the Plane” launched in early 2016. The fundraising campaign was created to raise funds for the restoration of the U.S. Navy A-7E Corsair located at Edwardsville Township Community Park. The park has been the home for the aircraft for the past 25 years.

Throughout 2016, the Township worked with local businesses and community members to raise the funds to restore the piece of naval history. In late October 2016, the Edwardsville Township Board of Trustees signed a contract with a national non-profit organization, the Flight Deck Veterans Group (http://www.fdvg.org/), to complete the restoration.

“With the help from our community members, the fundraising campaign was successful and we are in the process of setting a date for the restoration to be completed,” said Supervisor Miles. “Now that the plane is going to restored, we would like to continue improving the park. By adding sustainable landscaping, we will be able to achieve one of our goals of creating a more sustainable community for the Township residents. As well, these enhancements will provide for the proper display of a piece of the U.S. naval history – the U.S. Navy A-7E Corsair II.”

The Madison County Sustainability and Recycling Program is designed to assist units of local government with sustainability objectives and projects, and is funded by gate fees received at Madison County landfills. The Madison County Park and Recreation Commission Park Enhancement Program, supported by sales tax, is designed to assist units of local government to develop and enhance their parks. Both grants are subject to approval by the Madison County Board.

Article continues after sponsor message

Both grant funds will be used to purchase and install various native plantings, shrubs, trees, flowers, as well as a pervious paver system. Pervious pavement is a surface area that allows water to pass through either the space between pavers or through the paving material.

The pavement systems are beneficial because as the storm water filters through the pavers into the soil below, it lessens the negative effects of water runoff. These enhancements are a continuation of the efforts to make the Edwardsville Township Community Park more sustainable.

Improvements recently made in the park include the addition of a 3 kW solar panel, which provides energy to the new All-Seasons Restroom facility, the new dual electric vehicle charging station, and the new personal electronic device charging station. More recently the Township has renovated Restroom 1 and Restroom 2 facilities with low flow water and high efficiency fixtures. The sustainable landscaping is a continuation of this effort to enhance our park with sustainable features.

For questions about the grants mentioned above or the projects, please contact the Edwardsville Township office at (618) 656-0292.

Edwardsville Township is comprised of the City of Edwardsville, Village of Glen Carbon and unincorporated areas just outside of these two municipalities. The Township Supervisor’s office is located at 300 West Park in Edwardsville and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday and Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

More like this: