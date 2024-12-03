ALTON - The Hayner Public Library District is set to host a special event featuring veteran meteorologist Mike Roberts on Wednesday, December 11, at 6:30 p.m. The program, titled “The 90-Day Weather Outlook — Plus, This is Not the Winter of Your Youth,” will take place in the Performance Room on the upper level of the Hayner Library at Alton Square Mall.

Roberts, who has over thirty-five years of experience in television weather, will discuss the upcoming winter forecast as well as differences in weather patterns between the twentieth and twenty-first centuries. The event aims to provide insights into what attendees can expect from December through February, while also encouraging audience participation.

“We’re very excited to have Mike Roberts present a program at the library,” said Hayner Library Executive Director Mary Cordes. “He’s such an engaging speaker and we’re so lucky to have someone of his caliber speak about a topic that is not only of interest to people but affects so much of how we live.”

Roberts began his career in 1979 at WWTV in Cadillac, Michigan, and concluded his television tenure in 2016 at KSDK in St. Louis, where he won four regional Emmy Awards. He received the Archbishop Robert J. Carlson Excellence in Communication Award in 2014 from the St. Louis Archdiocese. In addition to his media work, Roberts teaches theology at Marquette Catholic High School and provides weather forecasts for My Mix 94.3 Radio in Alton and the Covenant Catholic Radio network.

The event is free to the public, but registration is required. Interested individuals can call 1-800-613-3163 to secure their spot.

